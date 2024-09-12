Amitabh Bachchan updates Hindi dictionary with new word 'cheelgadi'

Mumbai, Sep 12 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the quiz reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 6, has updated the word aeroplane in Hindi as 'cheelgadi'.

In the latest promo of the knowledge-based show, Big B was seen interacting with a contestant on a hot seat while responding to her father.

The makers took to their Instagram account, and shared a promo in which Amitabh says, "Aaj jo aapne ek shabd banaya hai na aeroplane ke liye cheelgadi ye ab definite ho gaya hai isko hum daal denge dictionary mein kyunki humne pehle kabhi nahi suna kisi ke muuh se ki aeroplane ko cheelgadi itna khubsurat varnan kiya hai inhone." (Today you have coined the word 'cheelgaadi' for aeroplane, it has now become definite and we will put it in the dictionary because we have never heard before that anyone has described 'cheelgaadi' as beautiful as an aeroplane.)

The post is captioned as: "Amit ji ko mila unka new favourite word!"

On the work front, Big B was featured in Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the immortal Ashwatthama. The sci-fi thriller also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobana in pivotal roles.

The music of the film was done by Santhosh Narayanan and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film was bankrolled by C. Aswini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film was released on June 27, 2024, and received heaps of praise from cine-lovers for its exceptional presentation and cameos.

He will be next seen in Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan', helmed by 'Jai Bhim' fame director TJ Gnanavel.

Amitabh and Rajinikanth were last seen together in the 1991 action-drama 'Hum'.

The film will also feature Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in crucial roles.

'Vettaiyan' is all set to make a grand debut on big screens on October 10, 2024, which is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

