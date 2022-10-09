Amitabh Bachchan's 7 golden moments of silence onscreen

Along with expressions and mannerisms, it is the voice that makes a successful actor. But there are times where the film may demand that the performer just use facial expressions and body language, without any words, to emote - and that can test their calibre. Blessed with a resounding baritone - and a fine singing voice too, Amitabh Bachchan was several times called to demonstrate his prowess in this respect - and never disappointed.

Manoj Kumar described his voice as "a mellow whisper, sounding like the murmurs of a thundery cloud" at their first meeting in September 1967, when Amitabh arrived in Bombay to try his luck in the film industry, the first film that he got - "Reshma aur Shera"

