Amitabh Bachchan's 7 golden moments of silence onscreen

By IANS | Published: October 9, 2022 11:00 AM 2022-10-09T11:00:03+5:30 2022-10-09T11:10:44+5:30

Along with expressions and mannerisms, it is the voice that makes a successful actor. But there are times where ...

Amitabh Bachchan's 7 golden moments of silence onscreen | Amitabh Bachchan's 7 golden moments of silence onscreen

Amitabh Bachchan's 7 golden moments of silence onscreen

Next

Along with expressions and mannerisms, it is the voice that makes a successful actor. But there are times where the film may demand that the performer just use facial expressions and body language, without any words, to emote - and that can test their calibre. Blessed with a resounding baritone - and a fine singing voice too, Amitabh Bachchan was several times called to demonstrate his prowess in this respect - and never disappointed.

Manoj Kumar described his voice as "a mellow whisper, sounding like the murmurs of a thundery cloud" at their first meeting in September 1967, when Amitabh arrived in Bombay to try his luck in the film industry, the first film that he got - "Reshma aur Shera"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : amitabh Amitabh Bachchan Manoj Kumar Amitabh bachhan Megastar amitabh bachchan Delle young Jaya shah Harivansh ji Amitabh bachchan and jaya Amitabh bachchan and jaya bachchan