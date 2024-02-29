Amitabh Bachchan's meeting with Ram Gopal Varma, Sparks Speculations of 'Sarkar 4'?'

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently. The actor was spotted coming out of Mumbai airport, and it was after meeting director Ram Gopal Varma. Varma took to his X account to post pictures with Bachchan, with whom he has collaborated for several films, including the ‘Sarkar’ franchise and ‘RGV Ki Aag’, which is one of the poorest-rated films of India.

This, naturally, gave rise to speculations about another part of ‘Sarkar’. A fan commented, ‘Abki baar ‘Sarkar 4’?’, referring to the popular political slogan. Other fans also made several comments.Ram Gopal Varma is stirring buzz once again with his upcoming political drama, Vyooham, centred on Andhra Pradesh politics. Vyooham (or Vyuham) is scheduled for release on February 23, 2024. Directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, the film delves into the unforeseen events leading to the untimely demise of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and the subsequent rise of the YSR Congress Party under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership.