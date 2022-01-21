Amol Parashar: Vicky Kaushal was a pleasure to work with in 'Sardar Udham'

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actor Amol Parashar, who played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film 'Sardar Udham', has recalled sharing screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in the film.

'Sardar Udham' begins in 1940 in London where Sardar Udham Singh is being persecuted for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the then Lt. Governor of Punjab. Taking the viewers on a flashback, it then dates back to the past of the revolutionary when he was a part of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), and eventually left India to accomplish his mission.

'Sardar Udham' also stars Banita Sandhu, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

Amol said: "The movie has received immense love and phenomenal response so far I am proud to be a part of this film and I am hoping that the love will continue to pour in from audiences. I personally thank Shoojit sir for his vision and guidance in humanising the legendary characters of Sardar Udham and Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

"He motivated us to show real, young, passionate individuals and we strived to create original interpretation of these legends. Shooting for the film was an extremely fulfilling experience which I will cherish forever."

The actor added: "Vicky was a pleasure to work with, and all scenes we shot together are memorable. This Republic Day, I would like to request and encourage everyone to watch Sardar Udham with their loved ones and remember the legend who fought bravely for our country. Jai Hind"

The film is about to have its television premiere on January 26 on Sony Max.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor