Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal losing a baby via surrogacy, actress opens up on her failed IVF procedure

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently embraced parenthood and stepped into a new phase of their lives. The couple, n the new episode of their YouTube series — Couple of Things — have opened up about their four-year pregnancy struggle and how they have lost a baby in an surrogacy attempt. The video begins with the Vivaah actress saying that for three years they were going in and around their gynecologist's clinic and they were advised to go for IUI, however, it did not work out for the couple. Later, they were told to opt for surrogacy. Anmol said, "It was a big decision for us and we were thinking about it." Amrita added, "Frankly I was like haan haan mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai. Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby."

Anmol also recalled the time when the doctor called him and said that the surrogate mother was pregnant and they felt the baby's heartbeat. A few days later, they were informed that the baby was no more. Recalling that phase, Anmol said, "It still breaks my heart." Amrita said, "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional. This is not in our hands." Later, the couple revealed that they were suggested to opt for IVF, but that also did not work out for them. The duo recalled that they were also suggested to visit an ayurvedic doctor and they started the process, however, Amrita said that the medicines were not agreeing with her body as they give her rashes on the skin. After trying for several years, in 2020, they went for a holiday to Koh Samui in Thailand. In March 2020, they got the news that they were pregnant and on November 1st, 2020, the couple welcomed their son Veer. On the work front, Amrita Rao who rose to fame for films like Vivah with Shahid Kapoor, Main hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan was last seen in Thackeray (2019) along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

