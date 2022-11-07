Amul congratulates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they welcome their baby girl

Amul India on Monday released a new topical after actors and Ranbir Kapoor became parents. The adorable Amul Topical featured a caricature of Alia and Ranbir with a cute baby in the former's arms. The ultrasound machine at the back featured the lion's family picture that the couple shared after the birth of their daughter. "Alia Bhetti, utterly daughterly delicious," reads the text in the doodle.

"Star couple welcome a baby daughter!" reads the caption of the post. The actress announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June this year. She married Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases this year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections.