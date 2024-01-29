Amy Jackson Announces Engagement to Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick, Shares Dreamy Proposal Pics

Actor Amy Jackson and musician-actor Ed Westwick have officially announced their engagement. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting pictures of the special moment in Switzerland where Ed proposed to Amy on a bridge. Amy, dressed in a white suit, and Ed, sporting a grey jacket, olive green pants, and shoes, looked radiant in the engagement photos.

In the images, Ed is seen down on one knee while Amy reacts with surprise, later wrapping her arms around him in an embrace. A candid shot of the couple hugging each other is also part of the post, capturing their joyous moment. The couple captioned the post, "Hell yes (ring emoji)."

Celebrity friends and colleagues congratulated the couple in the comments section. Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan expressed their happiness with red heart emojis, while Sophie Choudry exclaimed, "Yessss!! Best news," and Athiya Shetty offered her congratulations.

This exciting news follows Amy Jackson's recent announcement of completing her upcoming action thriller film, "Crakk." In an Instagram post a month ago, she shared pictures from the film set and thanked fans for their support. The film, scheduled for worldwide release on February 23, 2024, also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Aditya Datt, known for films like "Aashiq Banaya Apne" (2005) and "Table No. 21" (2013), "Crakk" is a survival thriller. The teaser of the film has garnered positive responses from the audience. Described as the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports, the film reunites Vidyut Jammwal and director Aditya Datt after their collaboration on "Commando 3."

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, with production led by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, "Crakk" also features Amy Jackson in a significant role. The film is co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Amy Jackson has previously appeared in films like "Ekk Deewana Tha," Akshay Kumar's "Singh is Bling," Rajinikanth's "2.0," and Vikram's "I."