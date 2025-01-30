"An encyclopedia...intense focus": Jaideep Ahlawat recalls working with Kamal Haasan, Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has done versatile roles in Hindi films and digital series, opened up about his experiences working with some of big names in Indian cinema, including Ranbir Kapoor and Kamal Haasan, and lauded their focus and commitment.

"I had a very small role with Ranbir Kapoor. In Rockstar, I worked for 3-4 days. I was mesmerized by seeing him in the frame. How hard he works. How controlled he is. He knows what he is doing," Jaideep toldin an interview.

Jaideep gained recognition for his role as Hathiram Chaudhary in 'Paatal Lok', In 2011, Ahlawat appeared in a small role in the blockbuster film 'Rockstar', where he played Jordan's (Ranbir Kapoor) brother.

Ranbir, he said, had intense focus on his work and transformed into his character, Jordan, the moment he stepped on set.

"The people who do good work, they work hard... They come with preparation and are open to changes on set," Ahlawat said.

Jaideep also shared his views on the differences between the South Indian film industry and Bollywood. He acknowledged the unique appeal of the South's storytelling and its strong film-going culture, with audiences continuing to flock to theatres, and piracy issues being less prevalent compared to Hindi cinema.

"The structure of the South industry is very different from ours. It's not right or wrong, but their way is a little different," he said.

Jaideep also reflected on his experience working with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan in 'Vishwaroopam'. Describing Kamal Hassan as an "encyclopedia" of knowledge, Jaideep praised his co-actor's depth of research and understanding of various aspects of filmmaking.

"When you work with them, you feel like you are working with an entire encyclopedia. Whatever you ask, he has some reference," Jaideep shared.

He also acknowledged Kamal Haasan's technical expertise, noting his knowledge in areas like camera work and editing.

"He reads a lot. He is much more educated than me. I am nothing in front of him," Ahlawat said about Kamal Hassan's role as both an actor and a director.

In 'Paatal Lok', Ahlawat has portrayed role of a gritty and complex police officer Hathiram Chaudhary.His portrayal of Hathiram, a character caught between his moral compass and the dark underworld of crime, has been lauded for its depth and authenticity. Jaideep has played a wide range of roles across different genres.

In the first season of the crime thriller, Jaideep portrayed a disillusioned, middle-aged police officer who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case. As the investigation unfolds, Hathiram finds himself delving deeper into the dark underbelly of society, uncovering a complex web of corruption, violence, and power.

In Paatal Lok season 2 (released on January 17, 2025), Hathiram continues his journey, still grappling with the fallout of his previous experiences. The second season further explores his struggle with justice and his position within a corrupt system, as he faces new challenges and enemies.

Jaideep expressed gratitude for the opportunities that have come his way.

'Raazi' (2018), where his portrayal of a Pakistani army officer was appreciated and 'Kaalakaandi' (2018) are among films in which he has worked in.

