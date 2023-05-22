Anamaria Marinca, Jean-Marc Barr all set to join Ivan Murphy's directorial 'White Friar'

Washington [US], May 22 : The former award-winning actors at Cannes Anamaria Marinca and Jean-Marc Barr are all set to team up with actor-turned-director Ivan Murphy's feature directorial debut 'White Friar'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, the 'White Friar' project will mark the feature directorial debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Ivan Murphy. The movie is tagged as a romantic thriller.

The story revolves around the life of Father Tom Murphy, an Irish Catholic priest who was also employed as a wing commander in the Royal Air Force during WWII and his relationship with Eva Hofer, a Hungarian Jew residing in Vienna.

Ivan is the grand-nephew of Catholic priest Tom Murphy.

"This is a wonderful day for our film, 'White Friar', and for our partnership with Max Films in Ireland. The new co-production agreement between France and Ireland is a wonderful opportunity for these two great filmmaking and storytelling communities to work together" said Valentina Films principal Xavier Castano, who will executive produce the project, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Anamaria's '4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days' won three awards at the 2007 Cannes market and Jean Marc's Europa won three in Cannes,1991.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor