Anand L Rai reveals the success mantra of Akshay Kumar, say "Akshay is a very clean hearted man"

And finally the most awaited movie Atrangi Re is out now, the movie is streaming on OTT platform Diseny+Hotstar. Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles. Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films,and the music is composed by A R Rahman. The film is released in Hindi and Tamil languages world wide. The film revolves around the love triangle of Akshay, Sara and Dhanush.



Director of the film Anand L Rai is receiving great reviews for the film, now in his recent chit chat Anand revealed the success mantra of star Akshay Kumar, he said "Akshay is a very clean hearted man. He never hides his weaknesses and respects everybody for what they are doing. Well, that's one of the main reasons that he's seen so much success in Bollywood. He knows that acting is his job and he's kind of an actor who is ready to listen to you and deliver. He's like this genuine man who still wants to learn,".

He further spoke about how he keeps himself motivated even through the failures "I will say that I have become all-the-more fearless now. I don't want to stop dreaming. I want to dream big every time I get on the floor. As a storyteller I will only move ahead to tell stories that are more and more challenging. So, every time I get on the floor I want to see something that I have never done before and that makes me more fearless."