Anand Mahindra calls Ram Charan a "Global star", 'RRR' actor reacts

Actor Ram Charan is currently on a winning streak, as his film 'RRR' recently won five trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association.

Wishes poured in on social media for the entire team of 'RRR' for their grand win.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra called the actor a "global star."

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared a clip of Charan's latest interview which he captioned, "This man is a Global Star. Period. #NaatuNaatu @AlwaysRamCharan."

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1629362729889955840

Reacting to the tweet, Charan wrote, "Thank you so much Sir! It's India's time now to shine in every field and form."

https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1629507867328823297

Soon after Mahindra praised the actor on social media, fans flooded the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Starrrrrrrr......GLOBAL STARrrrrrrrrrrr Congratulations MEGA LEGACY Carrier," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "That's the power of Indian cinema, in general cinema has no boundaries it's one universal language which connects with people from across the globe."

'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor