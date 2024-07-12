Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Groom and Family Arrive at Jio World Convention Centre (Watch Video)

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India's top business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is happening today at Mumbai's Jio convection center. The groom and bride family is at venue and we can't take of the eyes from them. From Bhabhi Shloka Mehta to Mother Nita Ambani and brother Aksah Ambani everyone is looking amazing and color coordinated.

A video capturing the Ambani family posing for paparazzi before entering Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue has gone viral. In the video, Anant Ambani is seen wearing a golden-colored salwar suit, exuding elegance and tradition. His sister, Isha Ambani, opted for a stunning rose pink lehenga, looking graceful and stylish as she joined the family for this grand occasion. The family's coordinated and glamorous outfits have garnered admiration and attention, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated wedding.

The wedding decor theme for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is "An Ode to Varanasi," which pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and especially Banarasi cuisine. The menu includes a variety of Banarasi street food such as chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas. Carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed to ensure that attendees not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories reminiscent of a journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, the "Ode to Banaras" theme features the culinary delights of one of the world's oldest living cities. The food counters set up for guests include sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea. These offerings promise to bring Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai, allowing guests to savor the authentic flavors of this historic city.