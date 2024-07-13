Anant-Radhika wedding: Amul India joins celebrations with delightful post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has not only captivated hearts worldwide but has also inspired a heartwarming tribute from Amul India, reflecting the joyous occasion with their trademark charm.

In a post shared across social media platforms, Amul India celebrated the union of the newlyweds with a delightful cartoon depicting Anant and Radhika enjoying slices of bread topped with Amul butter.

Aptly named the 'Ambyaahni wedding,' the tribute conveyed heartfelt wishes for their happiness with the message "Jug Jug Jio."

#Amul Topical: The Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding celebrations! pic.twitter.com/yvve4uPbPx— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 12, 2024

The post quickly became a viral sensation, resonating with netizens who joined in congratulating the couple on their new journey together.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been nothing short of spectacular, drawing attention globally with a series of lavish events and star-studded guest lists.

Radhika Merchant, adorned in exquisite ensembles throughout the celebrations, continued to dazzle at every turn.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

The ensemble was complemented by heirloom jewellery embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, adding a regal touch to her appearance.

Radhika's impeccable attire and accessories, meticulously curated by experts, contributed to the grandeur of the event, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

The wedding, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, attracted an array of global celebrities and Bollywood luminaries, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and many more distinguished personalities.

The celebrations are set to continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, followed by the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor