Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday and family sends love to Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18, : Ahaan Panday has received much love and support from his family, having made his much-awaited Bollywood debut. Panday starrer 'Saiyaara,' also featuring newcomer Aneet Padda, opened in theatres on Friday.

The film's early reviews appeared mostly positive, with fans showering the young actors with praise for their performances.

Amid the warm reception, the entire Panday clan has been rooting for Ahaan, with heartwarming posts grabbing social media attention. The actor's cousin, Ananya Panday shared their childhood pictures and showered Ahaan with love.

"Been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can't wait for the world to feel the same. #Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow!!! Ahaan Panday, can't believe my little beans first movie comes out. Welcome to the movies Ahaaani!! The sweetest boy," Ananya wrote on Instagram.

Actor Chunky Panday also extended his love and support for his nephew. With a couple of family pictures of the debutant actor, Chunky wrote, "My Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday, may you shine the Brightest in our Galaxy full of Stars. Wishing you all the Love and Luck for Today and Forever ."

Chunky's wife, Bhavana Pandey gave a sweet shoutout. Resharing her daughter, Ananya Panday's video of a younger Ahaan, she wrote, "Obsessed with the camera since Day 1."

Likewise, the actor's mother, Deanne Panday and elder sister, Alanna Panday were also among the ones to show their support for Saiyaara.

Besides family, the film has also got rave reviews from industry A-listers like Mahesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, Madhur Bhandarkar, Salman Khan, and more.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film tells the story of Krish (Ahaan), an aspiring singer and Vaani (Aneet) a lyricist, who writes for Ahaan's character.

"Though poles apart in their lives, beliefs and backgrounds, Vaani and Krish are perfect with each other and for each other. Will they understand that truth despite their age, their problems? They say flawed, imperfect people make for a perfect love story...and Saiyaara is about celebrating that one love story that is so deep, so pure and so caring that it is absolutely unconditional," the film's synopsis reads.

'Saiyaara' has released across theatres worldwide.

