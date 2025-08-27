Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar welcome Ganpati Bappa in their own style, share glimpse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : The festive spirit is in full swing as Bollywood welcomes Lord Ganesh into their homes, marking the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on August 27. With immense joy and festive cheer, stars from the film industry have brought home the beloved Ganpati Bappa, immersing themselves in the traditions and rituals of this auspicious occasion.

On Wednesday, actor Ananya Panday brought Lord Ganesha home and shared pictures of his arrival and celebration with family on Instagram.

Ananya wrote, "Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa."

Dressed in a white attire, Ananya posed with Ganpati and her family for the pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2YMqbUmEb/?img_index=4

Actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family. She posted several pictures and videos from the celebration on Instagram.

In one of the glimpses of the celebration, Bhumi can be seen singing a song for Ganpatti Bappa with her sister and family members.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3LdGXXqYn/?img_index=6

Actor Kareena Kapoor also offered a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram, where her son Jeh can be seen seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who never misses the opportunity to celebrate the festivals, also posted pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram.

Sara shared her feelings in the caption where she is missing her home, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

Missing home today but grateful to be working and doing what i love most. Thank you Bappa for giving me all that you have."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3TM4OUPxP/?img_index=3

The Bollywood couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani welcomed Ganpatti Bappa at their home.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to u. May bappa ji bless you will all that you desire," she captioned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3KVNw3tbs/?img_index=3

Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a heartwarming moment from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, posting a picture with Rani Mukerji on Instagram Story, showcasing their festive cheer.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have already begun across the country, with celebrities also joining in the festivities.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

