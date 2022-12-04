Ananya Panday shares glimpse from her weekend outing, Suhana Khan reacts

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a string of pictures from her weekend outing with her friends.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared the pictures and videos which she captioned, "Nothing like walking around Bandra on a Sunday afternoon."

In the first picture, she could be seen having a slice of pizza and donning a white sleeveless top and she accessorized her look with a blue cap.

The 'Khaali Peeli' actor posted a video, in which she could be seen having a walk in the streets of Mumbai along with her friends.

In another post, Ananya can be seen posing on the streets in a white sleeveless top and army gym pants.

Soon after the 'Pati Patni aur Woh' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, "Take me also."

Rhea Kapoor commented, "Cutie."

Actor Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor commented, "Yum."

Meanwhile, Ananya was recently seen in a Pan-India action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

