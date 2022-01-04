'Anchorman' actor David Koechner arrested for hit-and-run case
Actor David Koechner has been arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley and was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail.
The 59-year-old actor was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, the outlet confirmed.
