'Anchorman' actor David Koechner arrested for hit-and-run case

Actor David Koechner has been arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley and was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail.

The 59-year-old actor was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, the outlet confirmed.

( With inputs from ANI )

