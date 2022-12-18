Andhra Pradesh's man dies of heart attack while watching Avatar 2

A 42-year-old died from cardiac arrest while watching the newly released Avatar: The Way of Water in Peddapuram city of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district.According to India Today, the victim, Lakshmireddy Srinu, and his brother went to a cinema to watch Avatar 2 in Peddapuram.

While watching the film, Srinu collapsed. His younger brother Raju instantly took him to Peddapuram Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.Previously, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan also died of a cardiac arrest in the middle of the film Avatar, released in 2010, as per AFP.It is pertinent to mention that the man had a history of high blood pressure. According to the doctor who checked him, “over-excitement from watching the movie” triggered his symptoms.