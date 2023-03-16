Andrew Garfield to work opposite Florance Pugh in romantic film 'We Live in Time'

Washington [US], March 16 : Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is currently in talks to star opposite Florence Pugh in the upcoming romantic film 'We Live in Time.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company, Romantic drama 'Brooklyn' fame director John Crowley will helm from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne. Plot details are being kept under wraps, with the project eyeing a shoot later this year.

Oscar nominee, Florence Pugh, received a lot of appreciation for her work in the last year's film 'Don't Worry Darling'. She could also be seen in Netflix's period drama 'The Wonder'.

She will be next seen in 'A Good Person' opposite Morgan Freeman, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and in 'Dune: Part Two' and will also soon begin production on Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts', reprising her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova.

Garfield, on the other hand, is known for his role in Marvel Studios' 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.

He recently bagged an Oscars nomination for his portrayal in the miniseries 'Under the Banner of Heaven'.

He last year garnered an Oscar nomination for 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' He is attached to David Leitch's series 'Hot Air', where he is set to play eccentric entrepreneur Richard Branson, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor