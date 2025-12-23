Aneet Padda dedicates heartfelt birthday message to 'Saiyaara' co-star Ahaan Panday, says "You were always a star"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Actor Aneet Padda has penned a heartfelt post for her 'Saiyaara' co-star Ahaan Panday, celebrating his birthday with much warmth.

Taking to Instagram, Aneet penned a long note, pouring out her heart for Ahaan, along with several cute anecdotes that spoke volumes of their real-life camaraderie.

"I've seen the future. I've seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can't help it. I've seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I've seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I've seen you be so selfless," she wrote.

Aneet shared how her parents deeply trust Ahaan and love him.

"I've seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son's kindness, his soulat the man she raised. I've seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I've seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I've seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen," she added.

Calling him a "star", a proud Aneet wrote, "You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It's all set to come true."

Along with the note, Aneet also shared a string of pictures of Ahaan Panday, including BTS glimpses from their 'Saiyaara' days.

The birthday post left fans beaming with joy as they loved their bonding in real life. Ahaan Panday also responded to the post and added, "No words do justice to what I felt after reading this."

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were seen in Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', which follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani.

Their emotional journey left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

