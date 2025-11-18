Aneet Padda drops some fun glimpse of 'Paddas in Paris', admits she misses her loved ones

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress Aneet Padda seems to be missing her loved ones. In her latest social media post, she admitted that she longed for things like falling asleep next to her mother, arguing with her sister, and her dad's snoring.

Posting some adorable photos and videos of her time in Paris, Aneet penned a sweet caption saying, "Paddas in Paris. Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you.

Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have. (sic)."

From random selfies to goofy poses to enjoying the lovely music on the Paris street, to getting clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower, the post can give anyone wanderlust goals.

Aneet became an overnight sensation with the blockbuster “Saiyaara", co-starring Ahaan Panday, and is now all set to begin work on her next, “Shakti Shalini”.

However, before that, she will be appearing for her college final-year exams in December-January.

A source informed, “It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.”

For the unaware, Aneet is reportedly pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science.

They added, “Her schedule is being managed perfectly so that she can give ample time to her studies while finishing what is absolutely priority at the work front."

A part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, "Shakti Shalini" is likely to get a theatrical release by December 2026.

