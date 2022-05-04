'Anek' motion teaser poses tough questions about discrimination

Mumbai, May 4 The motion teaser of the political action thriller 'Anek', starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead character, was released here on Wednesday. It asks a pertinent question on the ill-treatment meted out to certain sections of citizens and how it hampers the unity of the nation.

Headlining the Anubhav Sinha film, Ayushmann plays an undercover cop. As he sets out on his assignment, Ayushmann's character mouths hard-hitting words, giving audiences a glimpse of what's in store for them.

"Hamara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai. Phir kyun kuch hissey humse aaj bhi judaa hain (Our country was created with different parts that came together. Then, why is that certain parts of the country continue to be discriminated against?)," says the undercover cop.

He concluded by saying: "Anek rahe jab ek samaan, har hissey mein Hindustan (When we iron out our differences, only then we shall see India shining through every part of the country). Mission for peace begins! Jeetega kaun? Hindustan (Who will win? India)."

The political action thriller narrates the story of "an Indian who will rise and make India win". The film has been shot in the north-east, and its trailer will be released on Thursday.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, 'Anek' is set to release on May 27.

