Angad Bedi celebrates his friendship with Yuvraj Singh on his birthday, calls it an ‘incredible journey’

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actor Angad Bedi marked former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute celebrating their enduring bond.

Calling their friendship an “incredible journey,” the Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared how every moment spent together has turned into a cherished memory. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad posted a heartfelt video celebrating his bond with Yuvraj. In the clip, the duo can be seen sharing warm hugs and posing together. One touching moment shows Angad planting a sweet kiss on Yuvraj’s cheek, while another captures the actor feeding cake to the cricketer. Bedi also added Mano and Swarnalatha’s popular track “Muqabala Muqabala” as the background score.

Alongside the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday pa!!! What an incredible journey its been with you.. every moment spent together has been memorable and is a story worth telling..Through life you have stood by me.. you have no option!!! I LOVE YOU Baaki baatein milkar karenge!! To your fav childhood track we shall party.. Ps: May it always be olle o- olle-oo!!! MUQABALA SUBHANALLAH O LAILA!!! @yuvisofficial.”

Back in 2018, Angad opened up about his friendship with Yuvraj Singh and revealed that the cricketer was upset with him for not informing him about his wedding with Neha Dhupia. During his appearance on Dhupia’s talk show “No Filter Neha Season 3,” Angad shared that Yuvraj had posted a message on Friendship Day that hinted at his disappointment.

He explained that he understood why Yuvraj felt that way, admitting that the wedding decision was sudden and he should have given his friend more time. “He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He's a dear friend of mine.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor