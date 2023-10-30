Angad Bedi wins Gold medal in his first ever international spiriting tournament, dedicates the win to his father, Bishan Singh Bedi

In a historic moment, celebrated actor Angad Bedi marked his international sports debut by clinching the Gold Medal in the 400 metres race at the prestigious Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. Bedi's remarkable feat is a testament to his unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of athletics. Competing against a field of seasoned athletes, Angad Bedi showcased exceptional prowess and determination, completing the race in an impressive 67 seconds. This achievement comes on the heels of a year-long intensive training regimen, balanced alongside his thriving acting career. Earlier this year, Bedi clinched his first silver medal in a tournament held in Mumbai, underscoring his commitment to the sport. Under the expert guidance of his coach, Brinston Miranda, a distinguished figure in the world of hurdles racing, Angad Bedi honed his skills to perfection. Coach Brinston Miranda, currently holding the esteemed 5th position in the global rankings in 400m hurdles also Asia No.1 for 7 years, played an instrumental role in Bedi's journey to victory.

Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Angad Bedi expressed, "This win is dedicated to my father, he always said that keep your head down and let your actions speak. I have always been deeply inspired by his wisdom. I did this race because that’s what my father would have wanted. It’s my way of honouring him and his legacy. Sportsmanship is in my blood. And I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me. I did this race, in honour of him and his values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me, as my guiding light. I am also deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship of Coach Miranda, whose expertise has been instrumental in my progress." Angad Bedi's monumental victory is an inspiration for aspiring athletes and individuals pursuing their passions with steadfast determination. His commitment to representing India on a global platform serves as a shining example of the potential that lies within each of us to achieve greatness. In addition to his athletic endeavors, Angad Bedi is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming projects. He is poised to star in the much-anticipated "A Legal Affair" for JIO Cinema, and is gearing up for his debut in the southern film industry with "Hi Nanna," alongside acclaimed actors Mrunal Thakur and Nani.



