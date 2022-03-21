Angela Bassett talks about 'Black Panther' sequel, says it will 'top' the first film

Actor Angela Bassett recently teased what fans can expect in the upcoming movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and said that it is going to outdo its predecessor.

Adding to the excitement of the movie buffs, the actor spoke about the 'Black Panther' sequel while making an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Without giving away any details about the sequel, the star said that the film will be "amazing" and called writer-director Ryan Coogler "the perfect leader."

She added, "It's going to be amazing. It's going to top [the first] one. Can I say that?"

DeGeneres spoke about how it must have been hard for the cast to return for a sequel without the first movie's star Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther. Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after a battle with colon cancer.

Bassett, who played his mother, Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, said that they hope to "raise the standard" in honour of Boseman.

The Oscar-nominated actor said, "He was such an example, such a leader, an amazing talent -- we all know that. Big heart, great intellect, and we just hope to raise his standard."

There have been several production delays on the upcoming sequel after one of the movie's stars got injured on set. The film recently restarted production and will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

The first installment of the 'Black Panther' series was a massive hit when it was released in February 2018.

The film earned USD 1.34 billion worldwide, making 'Black Panther' Marvel's highest-grossing non-'Avengers' movie of all time.

The movie also earned seven Academy Award nominations and won Oscars for the score, costume design, and production design to its credit.

( With inputs from ANI )

