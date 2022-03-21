Angry Deepika Padukone shows her middle finger to media after her bikini pics gets leaked

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are currently shooting the Spain leg of Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Last week few unseen pics of Deepika in a neon bikini had gone viral which irked the actress. Now, in some of the new pictures, a fuming Deepika is seen showing the finger to the photographer as she stands with Shah Rukh on a balcony.A paparazzo account shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Deepika Padukone's gesture probably directed at those who took photos of the shoot from the public street."

In the picture, Deepika was seen in a long winter jacket and Shah Rukh was in a black one. While Shah Rukh seemed to be holding a cigarette, Deepika was seen showing her middle fingers to the camera. He also posted a picture from the shoot, with Deepika in a white and orange costume and Shah Rukh in shirt and denims, with a drink in his hand. ans talked about the pictures on Reddit. Some asked, “Is she flipping?” A fan wondered if Deepika was unhappy about her leaked pics and wrote, “What's happening? Have people been clicking despite being asked not to? Is she angry because of those bikini photos? Those photos looked awkward so I don't think they were leaked on purpose.”Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after his 2018 film Zero. This is Shah Rukh and Deepika's fourth film together. It also stars John Abraham.