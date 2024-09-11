Anil Arora Death: Malaika Arora Arrives At her Father's Residence; Salim Khan, Sohail Pay Condolences (Watch Video)

Malaika Arora was seen in public for the first time on Wednesday following the death of her father, Anil Arora. According to police reports, Anil died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of his residence in Mumbai. In the wake of his passing, several celebrities, including Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and the Khan family—Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, and Nirvaan Khan—gathered at Anil’s home. Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora, and her husband Shakeel Ladak, along with Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, were also seen arriving.

Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Mumbai: Legendary writer Salim Khan along with his son & actor Sohail Khan and actor Arjun Kapoor arrive at the residence of Malaika Arora's mother following demise of Anil Arora.#MalaikaArora#AnilArora#SalimKhan#ArjunKapoorpic.twitter.com/lgbPU0QpjQ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 11, 2024

As Malaika arrived, she was quickly seen hurrying inside. Arjun Kapoor was spotted respectfully greeting the Khan family members. Mumbai Police were on the scene, and officials have confirmed that the reason behind the suicide is currently unclear, with no suicide note found. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is ongoing. Malaika was reportedly in Pune at the time of her father's death but returned to Mumbai immediately upon hearing the news. According to a source cited by PTI, there are conflicting reports about the nature of Anil’s death; some suggest it was an accident rather than suicide, noting that he had no known ailments. The police will clarify the circumstances through the 'panchnama' process.

