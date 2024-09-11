Anil Arora Death: Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide In Mumbai

In a shocking incident Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide in Mumbai by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot. Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. At present, the police have not received any suicide note. It was being told that Malaika's father was ill for a long time. Malaika’s former husband Arbaaz Khan reached the actress’ residence to pay his condolences.

Malaika once revealed she was only 11 when her parents were separated. She said, I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too." The actress added, “My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms.”

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.