Anil Kapoor gets emotional on the demise of 'Calendar

Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at 67 years old. The actor's death is being mourned by his fans across the country and even his friends from the industry. From Anupam Kher to Kangana Ranaut, many paid tributes for the actor on social media.

Anil Kapoor wrote in a tweet, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon… I love you Satish." Nothing suspicious has emerged in the investigation into the 66-year-old actor's death, sources in Delhi South West police said. The sources added that further examination will provide more information on the cause and time of death.