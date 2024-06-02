Anil Kapoor Set to Bring Jhakaas Charm to Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 as New Host- See Teaser

The speculation surrounding the host for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has finally come to an end. After much buzz, discussion, and speculation, Anil Kapoor has been finalized as the host, and the makers have released the first look of the show. The promo, which was released on Saturday, has quickly gone viral on social media.

In the beginning of the video, a man is seen standing in the dark, asking for the iconic Bigg Boss Chair. A voiceover says "Ekdam Jhakas" (Absolutely cool), but the person stops him and says "Bahut Hogaya Jhakas Ab Karte Hein Kuch Khas" (Enough of being cool, now let's do something special). Fans easily recognized the voice as belonging to none other than Anil Kapoor. While Bigg Boss fans are excited to see Anil Kapoor as the host, they will also miss Salman Khan.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner. The second season was hosted by Salman Khan, and MC Stan won the title. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new host and are excited to find out who will be part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.