Anil Kapoor's tribute to Bapu saab, Surinder Kapoor, Boney Kapoor as he clocks 40 years in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : As Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor completed 40 years in the film industry on Friday, he penned a lengthy note on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video encompassing glimpses of his first film 'Woh 7 Din'.

"Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer...40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you're doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong this is what I'm meant to do and this is who I'm supposed to be," he captioned the post.

He added, "So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I'd especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I'm also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer."

He continued," Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could've hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I'm coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done"

Several members of the film fraternity poured in love in the comments section.

Actor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, "Unbelievable."

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary wrote, "Now that's a legend."

Actor Tillotama Shome, "FORTY!!!To Forty more glorious years!! Thank you for your warm welcome to the Night Manager world and the kebabs."

In the coming months, fans can see Anil sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor