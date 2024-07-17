'Animal' Actress Rashmika Mandanna Losses Her Family Member; Read To Know Who

National crush Rashmika mandanna is mourning for her dog Maxi's death who was a very close to her heart and a family member. Actress shared a photo of Maxi and wrote, "Rest in peace my lil goodest boiiiii Maxi. We’ll miss you and I really hope we’ll get to each other very soon..”

Maxi is Rashmika’s family pet, staying at her family home in Karnataka with her parents and little sister. In 2021, she named her new puppy Aura and introduced her on social media, expressing gratitude for finding joy and solace amidst chaos. The bond with Aura instantly captured her heart, melting it in mere milliseconds.

Rashmika was recently seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and has a total of 6 upcoming films in Telugu and Hindi. She will be reprising her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Additionally, she will be appearing in Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh, as well as The Girlfriend and Rainbow. In Hindi, Rashmika is set to star in Chhava with Vicky Kaushal and Sikandar with Salman Khan.