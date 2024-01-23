Animal OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Extended Version of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s Starrer

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie "Animal" has created a significant amount of buzz in theaters. The film has crossed the 100-crore mark and has become the highest-grossing movie of the year. Sandeep Vanga directed this film will be soon on OTT. While the film raked in over 100 crores and became the year's highest-grosser, a legal spat between co-producers CINE 1 and T-Series threatened to delay its online release.

CINE 1 accused T-Series of breaching their contract by ignoring agreed-upon terms like equal ownership and consultation rights. They claimed unauthorized release, unfair spending, and a lack of involvement in crucial decisions. T-Series countered these accusations, even alleging CINE 1 concealed a document relinquishing film rights for a meagre sum. Thankfully, the parties reached a settlement on January 22nd, paving the way for Animal's OTT premiere on Netflix. This version will be an extended cut, with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga re-inserting around 8-10 minutes previously removed for the theatrical release.

Interestingly, the film faced cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification for intimate scenes featuring Ranbir and Tripti Dimri. However, Netflix releases bypass CBFC restrictions, so it remains unclear if these scenes will be restored in the OTT version. So after long wait blockbuster film Animal will start streaming on Netflix on January 26th, Republic Day. Get ready for another round of this intense saga, complete with bonus footage and potential controversies!