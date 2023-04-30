Kerala: Thrissur Pooram begins with hundreds of people thronging to watch the spectacle

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], April 30 : Thirty-six-hour-long temple festival, Thrissur Pooram, known as the mother of all 'Poorams' has begun at the Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur.

Processions of deities from the 10 temples in and around Thrissur converge at the Vadukkumnathan Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

The festival, which is celebrated on the day of 'Pooram' as per the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, is popularly known for its parading of elephants, Panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), and mega display of fireworks.

The festival attracts huge crowds from across Kerala and other states. Hundreds of people from across the state and beyond already have thronged here for the Pooram. Many have come with their family and a lot of them are regular participants of the Pooram and a scorching sun did not prevent them either this year.

"I work in a Gulf country. I took leave to attend Thrissur Pooram with my family. As I did not miss the Pooram in the past, I will not miss the Pooram in the future also," a devotee said.

"Like every time, I am here with the family. I will stay back here to see Kudamattam which will start at 5.00 pm," a lady devotee said.

"I am a Thrissur native. As like every year, I am here from the morning. The soaring humidity will not dampen the spirit of Thrissur Pooram in any way. Only rain is the concern. But we are hoping that everything will be fine," another devotee said.

"I will stay here till the Kudamattam ends. But will not be here for the fireworks which start on tomorrow early morning. Because now the authorities are only showing mild fireworks," he added.

"I am here with the family. Because our son is interested to watch elephants and the festive mood," said a man.

