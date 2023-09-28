'Animal' teaser: 'Animal' teaser: Ranbir Kapoor grabs eye balls with his spine-chilling, fierce avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’. The movie also features features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika’s on-screen characters talking about their children. She asked if he, “thought about kids” and he replied, “I want to be a father,” to this she said, “You won’t be like your father”. He replied, “My father is the best father in the world, don’t ever go there.” He tells her to ask about anything and he will be “honest”

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor as his father is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Later, the teaser shows how he was teased by others. On one side, Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy, on the other hand, he is depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

Indeed, the teaser looked intriguing full of action, dialogue and Ranbir’s powerful expressions.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Guysssss! So THIS is the teaser.. and I LOVE IT! YOU like? Imagine if this is only a teaser.. imagine the rest that’s going to come! excitement increasing fully.. I really hope you enjoy everything about this film till the end.. #Animal in cinemas on 1st December. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. A Teaser as fierce as its name: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ packs a Wild Punch”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxuW7-vMJes/

Fans have reacted to the teaser. One of them mentioned, “Fire hai bosss”

Another wrote, “Now I am very excited to watch this movie”

Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie. Bobby wrote on Instagram, "2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal Pre-teaser out now: https://bit.ly/ANIMALPre-Teaser.”

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

