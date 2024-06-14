Animated series 'My Dad the Bounty Hunter' cancelled after two seasons

Washington [US], June 14 : The makers of the animated science fiction adventure action-comedy TV series 'My Dad the Bounty Hunter' have cancelled the show after two seasons. The series has been created by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, reported Deadline.

Everett confirmed the cancellation of the show after two seasons.

The series premiered on February 9, 2023, and season 2 started on August 17, 2023 on Netflix.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists," said Downing.

"It's so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I'll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life, he added.

Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin created the series, which starred an ensemble voice cast that included Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, JeCobi Swain, Patrick Harpin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, Leslie Uggams, Chelsea Peretti, Keith David, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ralph Ineson, and Tim Meadows.

As per the official statement of the show, "The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor-sharp skills, but also a secret - his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living," reported Deadline.

