Anirudh Pisharody joins 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3

Los Angeles, Jan 23 '9-1-1' and 'The Goldbergs' actor Anirudh Pisharody has been tapped for a recurring role in the third season of 'Never Have I Ever', which is currently in production here.

The Netflix series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of first-generation Indian-American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations, reports deadline.com.

Pisharody will play Des, an Indian-American teen whoa¿s as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school.

Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also star in the series produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Kaling and Fisher exec produce it with 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner, with Fisher also serving as its showrunner and writer.

Pisharody is currently recurring as firefighter Ravi Panikkar on Fox's hit procedural '9-1-1'.

He's also appeared in such series as 'The Goldbergs', 'Last Man Standing' and 'SEAL Team'.

