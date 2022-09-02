Anirudh Ravichander releases trailer of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'

Chennai, Sep 2 Sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander has launched the theatrical trailer of director Shree Karthick's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'.

Actor Sharwanand plays the lead in this film, which has been titled 'Kanam' in Tamil, along with Ritu Varma and Amala. The film is significant in Sharwanand's career as it happens to be his 30th film.

The trailer discloses the storyline, the emotional conflict, and also shows us the technical brilliance and grandeur in visuals.

The film's story is about a young and aspiring musician who has big dreams. But a personal loss makes him lead a soulless life. Although he has a girlfriend played by Ritu Varma to support him, he still feels alone and inefficient.

Then, life gives another chance, in the form of a scientist (Nasser) who discovers a time machine. The past is very emotional and at the same time, tragic as well. How he utilises the second chance forms the crux of the story.

Shree Karthick seems to have a promising story to offer. Expectations from the story, as well as the narrative, have risen after the trailer.

Producers S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures have made the film on a lavish scale and the grandness is evident from the trailer.

'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is scheduled to hit screens all around the world on September 9.

