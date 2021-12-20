Anjali Tatrari outlines her double role in 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na'

Mumbai, Dec 20 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' actress Anjali Tatrari opened up on playing a double role in the upcoming sequence of the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Anjali will not only be seen as Krisha, but also as Maya. She elaborates in detail about their looks and the challenges in switching between these two characters.

Anjali shares: "The current track has kept me on my toes, especially with Devraj and Krisha's major conflict playing out. The upcoming track will also see the introduction of Maya, Devraj's first wife who looks exactly like Krisha. This gives me the opportunity to play a double role for the first time and when the makers had narrated the script to me, this was one of the major deciding factors for me to do this show. The challenge of playing two characters was really exciting for me and I knew I had to take up this part."

The show revolves around the story of Krisha Chaturvedi (played by Anjali Tatrari), who gets married to Prince Devraj (played by Avinesh Rekhi). After coming to Devraj's house, she came to know how he was earlier married to Maya, who looked exactly like Krisha. Though it is shown in the daily soap that Maya is no more, this revelation leaves Krisha doubtful of Devraj's love for her.

She further adds on the challenges faced while playing a double role: "With Maya's track starting, we have been shooting back-to-back sequences where I am playing Krisha in one sequence and Maya in another. There are times when I have just finished an intense, crying sequence as Krisha and then, I have to get into the classy and chic avatar of Maya."

"I love playing this variation of characters, where Krisha is a vulnerable character who will adjust in any situation, while Maya is a headstrong girl who will do what she feels like, be it in any situation. Their looks are also different. Krisha's look is very simple, while Maya's avatar is more modern. The hair and make-up are also so different. I must add that I am more like Krisha in terms of nature and Maya in terms of style and look. Having said that, I love both of my characters," she says.

'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor