Ankit Bhardwaj all set to be seen in the upcoming show 'Rajjo'

Mumbai, Aug 15 'Thapki Pyar Ki' actor Ankit Bhardwaj has joined the cast of the new show 'Rajjo' starring Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey in lead roles.

He said: "I'm excited to be part of this show. I will be playing a very important role of Mukund, who is the brother of the male lead. My role is much significant in the story and audience will definitely enjoy watching it.

I haven't essayed something so interesting ever before. "Ankit, who was last seen in TV show, 'Rajaa Betaa' says he's character has many faces to be explored in the story ahead.

"My role has lots of layers and a perfect screen timing. He is positive and loves his family. But he also has some complex with his brother. My character has many faces to be explored in the story. He has his own goals and priorities to work over in the story," Bhardwaj said.

The actor also shares that he's enjoying with his co-stars on sets. "We are shooting since a month now and we all co-actors share an amazing bond. We are enjoying our time on set. We are so much connected to each other that we already feel like a family now. I'm glad to find a family here, with the team."

'Rajjo' will be starting from August 22 on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor