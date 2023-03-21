Ankit, Neha excited about 'Mahasangam' of 'Udaariyaan' and 'Junooniyatt'

Mumbai, March 21 TV actors Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana, who are playing lead roles in the show 'Junooniyatt', have shared their experience of shooting with the cast of 'Udaariyaan' for the 'Mahasangam' special episodes of both the shows.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming 'Mahasangam', Ankit, who plays Jahaan in the show, said: "It is such an incredible feeling to have 'Junooniyatt' blend with 'Udaariyaan', a memorable show that I've been part of. This 'Mahasangam' is special because it shows that God helps those who help themselves. I hope the viewers enjoy the crossover of these two worlds as much as we enjoyed shooting for it."

In the upcoming episode, Elahi, played by Neha Rana in 'Juooniyatt', will be forced to get married to Ranjeet, the negative lead of 'Udaariyaan', with her friends doing everything to stop the marriage. So, the cast of both the shows will come together for the special episodes.

Neha said: "The 'Mahasangam' of 'Udaariyaan' and 'Junooniyatt' is like a grand festivity of love and the pursuit of one's passion. Being a part of this epic crossover feels surreal, and I'm grateful to the viewers for their immense love for 'Junooniyatt'. I can't wait for them to witness the magic we've created together with 'Udaariyaan'."

