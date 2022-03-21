Ankita Lokhande: 'Pavitra Rishta' is a show that keeps me alive

Mumbai, March 21 Television actress Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name courtesy her character Archana from 'Pavitra Rishta', says it is the show that keeps her alive.

Ankita shared her excitement at the launch of the trailer of her popular series 'Pavitra Rishta Season 2.0'.

It features Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita in the lead roles. While Shaheer will be seen as Manav, Ankita essays Archana.

The trailer begins with Manav and Archana having a conversation with each other filled with the same affection and love. The story starts 6 months later with both studying in the same college as strangers.

Ankita shares: "'Pavitra Rishta' is a show that keeps me alive. Season 1 was a huge success, and the love I received from the audience was gratifying to witness. "

"After all these years, it's challenging to retain the essence of an iconic show that has received immense love from the viewers worldwide. Ekta Ma'am is a content czarina, and no matter what, I have always enjoyed working with her. I can play Archana for years and still feel like I am working on a new project each time."

Produced by Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production and directed by Nandita Mehra, the series is written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia.

Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande, Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Vivek Dahiya, Anant V Joshi and Usha Nadkarni played prominent characters of the show.

'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' will stream from March 25 on ALTBalaji.

