Ankita Lokhande to host ‘AnVi Ki Raas-Leela’ Holi party for family, friends

Mumbai, March 24 Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, will be hosting a Holi party for her friends and family.

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have been hosting Holi parties and this one christened ‘AnVi ki Raas-Leela’ will mark their third year.

Talking about Holi plans with the actress and Sandeep Singh, the producer told IANS: “Ankita has thrown the biggest party in Mumbai and she has called all her friends there.”

To which, Ankita added: “It’s called AnVi ki Raas-Leela. It’s our third year. Will not just be having fun with my friends but also with my producer and my family…”

Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, tells the journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

The film was released on March 22.

