Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to star in 'A Simple Favor' sequel

Los Angeles, May 13 Black comedy crime thriller film 'A Simple Favor' is heading for a sequel as Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to reprise their roles with Paul Feig returning to direct as well as produce with Laura Fischer, reports 'Deadline'.

Jessica Sharzer is writing the screenplay for the film which will be produced under the banner of Feigco Entertainment.

Sharzer will serve as the executive producer.

As per 'Deadline', the first film followed a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

The film enjoyed both critical and commercial success as it minted more than $97 million at the worldwide box office.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Lively is set to make her feature directorial debut with Seconds for Searchlight, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Kendrick most recently starred in the Netflix drama 'Stowaway' and also starred in the first season of HBO Max's 'Love Life'. She can be seen next in 'Alice, Darling', which she also exec produced as well as 'The Dating Game'.

