Annapurna Bhairi joins ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ cast as ‘very old school’ dadi Girija Devi
By IANS | Published: April 27, 2024 04:16 PM2024-04-27T16:16:55+5:302024-04-27T16:20:08+5:30
Mumbai, April 27 Actress Annapurna Bhairi will be seen portraying ‘Dadi’, also known as Girija Devi, in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'.
The actress describes her character as very old-school and adept in the skill of dominance.
Annapurna, who portrays the mother to the character of Amit and Amrita’s mother-in-law, sheds light on her character, expressing her excitement about playing a role that is completely opposite to her real-life persona.
"My character, Girija Devi, in ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ is someone who has mastered the skill of dominance. She is very old-school when it comes to her lifestyle and wants the entire family to adhere to the rules that she believes in. Amrita herself is scared of her mother-in-law, as she is here to put everyone in their places, and she's on it without any hesitation,” she said.
The actress added: “Whereas in real life, I’m completely different. My nature off-screen is very soft-spoken, and I don't like to dominate."
"This role will be a roller coaster ride for me as well as for the audience. As the plot further progresses in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' to the wedding of Siddharth and Aashi, Dadi will add a much-needed twist and define her presence as she will be attracting a lot of drama. The plot of the upcoming episodes will keep the entertainment game on top."
'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.
