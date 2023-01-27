Annu Kapoor hospitalised due to chest pain

Actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of chest pain. According to the hospital, the actor is ‘currently stable and recovering’. Annu Kapoor's last appearance was in 2022 web series Crash Course, in which he played the antagonist – the head of a coaching institute in Kota.

According to PTI, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem. It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department. A health bulletin was released by the hospital on Thursday to share an update about the actor's health.

Annu Kapoor has delivered several outstanding performances in films such as Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf and Jolly LLB 2. He is also known for hosting the music reality show, Close Up Antakshari. His latest film is Chehre which released in 2021. He also received a National award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor.