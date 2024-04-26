Anoushka Shankar to receive Honorary Degree from the University of Oxford

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Sitarist Anoushka Shankar will receive an Honorary Degree from the University of Oxford.

As per the information shared by her team, Anoushka will be conferred with this coveted honour on June 19 at the renowned university's annual Encaenia academic ceremony alongside Warren East, Sir Demis Hassabis, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sir Michael Palin and Professor Salim Yusuf as part of a total 2024 cohort of six honorary degrees.

On receiving the honour, Anoushka Shankar expressed gratitude, saying, "This is truly a pinch-me moment in my career; I never even dreamed I might receive an honour such as this, let alone from one of the most prestigious Universities in the world. I am deeply grateful to Oxford University for conferring me with an Honorary Degree. I also feel reflective and grateful for all my past teachers that got me to this point: I was fortunate to have had the most precious education in music under the guidance of my father, and unbelievable coaching and support in my career aged thirteen onwards from my mother. This is all thanks to them."

On the recent professional front, the nine-time Grammy-nominated musician has released the first two instalments of her mini-album trilogy with Chapter I: Forever, For Now in October of last year followed by Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn in April this year. March 2024 saw the release of her duet A Rock Somewhere with six-time Grammy(logo) Award-winning British musician Jacob Collier as part of his latest album Djesse Vol. 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor