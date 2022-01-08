Anshula Kapoor shares a body positivity note, after being tested positive for Covid-19

Arjun Kapoor's sister and Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor posted long not on body positivity, she said she is learning to accept her body in all its flaws and pros. Anshula along with her brother Arjun Kapoor recently tested positive for Covid-19, and in self-islolation, while she posted the pictures with her no make-up look, she shared and wrote why it is important to love our bodies – because it is the best reflection of who we are.

Anshula shared a poem by writer Hollie Holden, "Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles... I’m learning to love it all. This body has helped me survive 30 years, she’s helped me heal, she’s helped me breathe, she’s helped me show love and receive love. She’s helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between,"

Anshula further added " She’s helped me survive through nights and nights of insomnia, and she’s also helped me experience happiness in so many little and big ways.. She’s fought her way back from every physical and mental setback. She’s literally a visual depiction of my life so far, and I am grateful for her in more ways than I can count. She has expanded with and shrunk with me so that she could accommodate everything I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad,” Anshula added.

Anshula also revealed that how she was embarrassed about her body, and now she decided to love its flaw, " Loving her and accepting her is so very new to me.. I’ve gone through years of being ashamed of her & I’ve neglected her.. but I’m trying to be done with that and show her grace and kindness and respect. Because even though I am more than just my body, in so many ways she is what makes me, me," wrote Anshula.