'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer: Multiple Paul Rudds face a brutal ending

Los Angeles, Jan 10 The makers of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' dropped a brand new trailer during the College Football Playoff National Championship, and it features Paul Rudd.

Rudd's Scott Lang strikes a deal with the multiverse-hopping villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, as he seeks to recoup the five years he lost during the blip in 'Avengers: Endgame', reports Variety.

During that time, his daughter, Cassie Lang, grew into a teenager, and it seems like Scott will do anything to make up lost time with her. And when his agreement with Kang backfires, he's even willing to sacrifice himself. Plus, we get some Paul Rudd-multiverse mayhem as two identical versions of Ant-Man come face to face, and even more run around wild in the Quantum Realm.

The third installment of director Peyton Reed's 'Ant-Man' trilogy also brings back Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, aka Wasp, inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, who was rescued from the Quantum Realm in 2018's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

Kathryn Newton is also joining the super-family as Cassie, who has donned a purple Ant-Man suit herself.

The trailer showcases the brutal Kang, who was last seen as He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of 'Loki' on Disney+.

He Who Remains, a variant of Kang from an alternate timeline, was killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the show's finale, which unleashed waves of multiversal chaos and the wrath of Kang, a universe-traversing threat.

The purple-and-green-suited villain will be a big player in the current Multiverse Saga of the MCU. At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed the upcoming slate of films for the MCU's Phases 5 and 6, which end with two 'Avengers' movies in 2025 and 2026.

The first, titled 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty', will be helmed by 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton. While nothing official is known about the film, the team-up movie will be key to the saga's finale and likely feature Majors' titular villain once again.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' hits theatres on February 17, 2023.

