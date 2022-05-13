'Ante Sundaraniki' promotions: Nani and Nazriya take on the 'This or That' challenge

Hyderabad, May 13 'Ante Sundaraniki' is one of Telugu cinema's most eagerly anticipated films in recent years. The rom-com film, starring Nani and Nazriya Fahadh, will be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.

Nani and Nazriya Nazim, the lead pair in 'Ante Sundaraniki', have begun promoting the movie ever since it entered the post-production phase. Now that the actors have come up with a cute 'this or that' questionnaire, the video has gone viral on Twitter.

As the makers unveiled this cute video, they wrote, "Our cutest couple Sundar and Leela make their choices. This or That ft. Natural Star @NameisNani & #NazriyaFahadh".

The film's lead actors took part in a 'This or That' challenge related to their upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'. The video is extremely amusing, and both actors enthusiastically participate in the challenge.

The film is directed by Vivek Athreya and stars Rohini, Nadiya, Harsha, and others. The film, which features music by Vivek Sagar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor